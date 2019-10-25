NEW ORLEANS — Charity Hospital will be turned into a mix of apartments, retail space and high schools after the LSU Board of Supervisors unanimously approved plans to redevelop the long-abandoned building Friday.

LSU’s approval clears the way for construction to begin on the project.

1532 Tulane Partners is the local firm that was chosen to redevelop the building. The plans in place would turn the bottom two floors into retail space with a courtyard. Nearly 400 apartments would take up the top floors. Plans also include a fitness center and two high schools.

"The legacy left behind by Charity is one that will nerve be forgotten," board member Mary Werner said at the public meeting in New Orleans Tuesday night.

The 20-story Charity Hospital has one million square feet sitting vacant. There's been controversy ever since its closure about its future. Many fought to reopen it as a hospital, even as the new University Medical Center opened.

RELATED: 8 landmarks in New Orleans that have been abandoned and rotting for more than a decade

"The building has a lot of heart, it's been there for some form or fashion for a century and a half," said Joseph Stebbins, CEO of 1532 Tulane Partners. "You need a place for charter schools to start.”

He also discussed an innovation hub to bring together ideas from universities and the community. The idea behind this is creating a space for ideas to multiply and solve problems.

Stebbins claims there's a big focus on keeping the historic components of the building.

"Making sure we keep as much as we can of that," he said.

Construction could begin by the end of this year and last up to three years.

"We're looking to have tenants in and the building operating as quickly as possible," Stebbins said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.