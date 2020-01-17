NEW ORLEANS — After canceling two days of classes for the national championship game, LSU announced make-up days for those classes, Friday, LSU's student newspaper the Reveille reported.

LSU canceled classes for Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14, giving students time to get to the national championship game and back. A cause for celebration for most LSU students, allowing the opportunity to witness and celebrate LSU's first national championship title win since 2007.

There was a price to pay for those two days, however. Friday, LSU tweeted make-up dates for those classes. Jan. 13 classes will be made up Jan. 25, and Jan. 14 classes will be made-up Feb. 8 — both days are Saturdays, perhaps upsetting party enthusiasts in the LSU community.

Courses should take place at the same place and time they would have originally unless students are told otherwise, the Reveille reported. Students who can't make it to class on those make-up days should contact their professors.

