NEW ORLEANS — LSU fans are coming together to help the family of two Georgia Southern fans who died driving home from Saturday's season opener.

Danny and Julie Hagan were driving home to Effingham County, Georgia when their car hydroplaned on I-16 and crashed into a tree according to WJCL.

Danny was pronounced dead on the scene. Julie was taken to the hospital where she died soon after. They are survived by their three children.

A GoFundMe page was created by LSU fans to raise money to help their children and family after the tragic accident. As of Thursday night, more than $28,000 has been raised by more than 650 donors.

To donate, click here.