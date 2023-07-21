LSU grad student removed from teaching after leaving profanity-laced voicemail to senator

Graduate student Mracus Venable made threatening messages to Houma Senator Mike Fesi over his vote to override a veto of the trans health care ban for minors.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU has stopped a graduate student from teaching after he left a profanity-laced voicemail for a state senator who voted to override the veto of the transgender healthcare ban for minors, according to our partners at The Advocate.

In a copy of the voicemail that had spread on social media, graduate student Marcus Venable addressed Sen. Mike Feis, a Houma Republican.

Venable said that he can't want to see Fesi's name in the obituaries and referenced putting his "f***ing ass in the ground."

Louisiana State Police officials are investigating the complaint against Venable.

LSU released a statement in regards to Venable.

"As a university, we foster open and respectful dialogue. Like everyone, graduate students with teaching assignments have the right to express their opinions, but this profanity-filled, threatening call crossed the line. This does not exhibit the character we expect of someone given the privilege of teaching as part of their graduate assistantship. The student will be allowed to continue their studies but will not be extended the opportunity to teach in the future," the statement said.