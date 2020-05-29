LSU Health Physician and astronaut speaks about time at International Space Station

For 197 days, Serena Aunon-Chancellor worked in space on a historic journey

There’s plenty of excitement around the upcoming SpaceX launch. For the first time since 2011, two NASA astronauts will launch from American soil and head to the International Space Station. For one LSU Health physician, the journey is extra meaningful, because not only does she know the astronauts, she’s experienced the trip first hand.

In 2018, three astronauts boarded the International Space Station. Representing the U.S. was Serena Aunon-Chancellor.

“It takes a lot of time to train, to prepare, and even once you get assigned to a mission it’s an additional 2-3 years of training after that,” said Aunon-Chancellor.

They launched out of Kazakhstan, Russia, and after eight minutes and 40 seconds, they were in space, beginning their 197-day journey.

“You know you’re going somewhere really fast,” she said when asked what launching was like. “You’re not going to stop it, but it’s really smooth actually, I was stunned how smooth the engines are.”

Serena was one of six astronauts on the space station, working 12-hour days on something close to her heart.

“I’d say 70%-80% of what we do is for health back here on this planet,” said Serena. “A lot of what we do up there are experiments sent to us either by universities or by companies to help refine the treatment for their diagnosis for diseases here on earth. So we’ve investigated nanoparticle drug delivery, we’ve looked at different treatments for cancer, we looked at protein crystal growth and pharmaceuticals for Parsons Disease.”

Without gravity, cells and proteins can act differently, making it easier sometimes to study them.

“There was one experiment that we did that looked at cancer and how the cells that line our blood vessels grow and we were looking at different chemotherapy agents for that,” she said. “Those cells are very difficult to grow down on earth they’re difficult to culture but up in space those cells like to grow. It’s important to me as a physician because that means something to my patients, it means something to everybody and so part of my job when I go out and talk about it, is to remind people why the space station is there, it’s there for you.”

Now as LSU Health, Serena still applies what she learned in space almost daily, especially while treating COVID-19 patients.

“We were very limited with our resources, you don’t waste anything,” she said. “If we have problems or diseases that occur on the space station they may have never happened before or ever and so we’re using our best judgement to try and treat and with COVID it was the same.”

Serena’s trip was life-changing. She’s watching closely as her friends Robert Behnken and Tulane graduate, Doug Hurley, prepare for their launch.

“I sent them both a note and I said, ‘God speed, we’re thinking of you, I’m a little jealous because of the place you’re going to is amazing,’” she said. “When you look out and see our beautiful earth and see the Milky Way it never loses the ability to amaze you.”

With 48 hours to go, Serena knows these two are in for a treat and a memorable ride that’s special and historic.

According to NASA, Serena was joined by another female NASA astronaut in the space station for about two weeks, which was the first time in history two U.S. astronauts on a mission were both women.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.