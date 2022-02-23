LSU Health to conduct free head and neck cancer screenings March 13

The event, which will focus on screening for head and neck cancer, will take place at the Broadmoor Community Church.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU's School of Medicine will be offering free head and neck cancer screenings on Sunday, March 13 at the Broadmoor Community Church on South Dupre Street.

Head and neck cancers can include anything ranging from the oral cavity, throat (pharynx), voice box (larynx), paranasal sinuses and nasal cavity, and salivary glands.

According to LSU Health Sciences Center, head and neck cancers account for close to 4% of all cancers found in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute. They are also more than twice as likely to occur in men than women, and most often among people over the age of 50.

The LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, LSU Health New Orleans ENT faculty and medical students will conduct the screenings. The event will be led by Dr. Rohan Walvekar, a Head and Neck Surgeon at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine.