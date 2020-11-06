LSU to rename Middleton Library, pending board approval: Report

A letter shows Troy Middleton, a former LSU president, did not approve of desegregation and worked to keep black athletes off the school's teams.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU will rename the Middleton Library, pending board approval.

The announcement came as Wednesday night after LSU officials met with black student leaders to discuss ways to bring more racial justice to campus, according to our partners at The Advocate.

Tory Middleton was LSU's President in the '50s and '60s. In a column written by reporter Asher Price last Summer, a letter shows that while Middleton enforced desegregation, he was against it.

"Our Negro students have made no attempt to attend social functions, participate in athletic contests, go in the swimming pool, etc. If they did, we would, for example, discontinue the operation of the swimming pool," the letter reads.

Who the library would be renamed after remains to be determined.