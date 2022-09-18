LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

The university said it was "taking immediate and deliberate steps" after the video surfaced.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur.

The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.

LSU released a statement Saturday afternoon, condemning the incident: "We are aware of the social media post concerning one of our student-athletes, and we are taking immediate and deliberate steps to address it... We will not condone behavior that is in violation of our core values and expectations of student conduct."

Scharfenstein has not played a match for LSU. The team has only played one match thus far this season.

According to our partners at NOLA.com, an LSU official said the school is launching an internal review of the incident.