ATLANTA — Saturday afternoon, LSU will play against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, which is the National College Football Playoff semi-final, and kickoff is 3 p.m. New Orleans time.

One piece of news we still don't know is if LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play Saturday. He has been a difference-maker all season. Ed Orgeron said he might play.

We're not going to know that until right before game time, but here's the good thing, the National College Football Championship game in New Orleans is 16 days after the Peach Bowl.

LSU has enough firepower without Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to get past Oklahoma in the semi-final, and it would be reasonable to speculate, giving an extra 16 days before the National Championship game, that Edwards-Helaire's chances to play in the championship game are very good.

That's a very good sign for the Tigers. The best battle of this game, on the player level, will be LSU freshman cornerback Derek Stingley, First-Team AP all American, against Oklahoma junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is also First-Team AP all American.

Oklahoma's got some great receivers. CeeDee Lamb might be the best wide receiver LSU has played this year, and it'll be fun to watch Stingley and/or LSU senior cornerback Kristian Fulton trying to shut Lamb down.

Overall LSU is a far better team. Joe Burrow has been the most dynamic player in America. LSU has the far better quarterback.

Burrow will make the difference, and LSU secondary is far better than Oklahoma's. That's an Oklahoma weakness that Joe Burrow can exploit.

The spread from Las Vegas is about two touchdowns, and the Tigers will probably win by that much.

It gets much more serious on Friday; the coaches have a joint press conference.

The game kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m.

RELATED: Forecast: Saints and LSU Will Close 2019 In Style

RELATED: Burrow, two other College Football Playoff quarterbacks are transfers

RELATED: LSU's Edwards-Helaire could play in Peach Bowl

RELATED: Joe Burrow earns master's degree from LSU

RELATED: Coach O named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

RELATED: 'Welcome to Joe Burrow Stadium' - alma mater honors Heisman winner

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.