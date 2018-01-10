Six Louisiana public schools have been named 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

These schools are either high-performing or have closed achievement gaps, especially among minority or disadvantaged students.

Three of the schools are Exemplary High Performing Schools. They are:

Lusher Charter School in Orleans Parish. This school has a broad array of art and STEM course and emphasizes the values of kindness, respect, responsibility and hard work.

Caddo Magnet High School in Caddo Parish. This school has a college atmosphere with diverse course offerings including 28 Advanced Placement courses.

T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School in Calcasieu Parish. It has a fine and performing arts magnet program that is nationally certified. Students are encouraged to take learning risks, expand their creativity, develop leadership qualities and cultivate communication skills.

Three other schools were recognized as Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools. They are:

Lewis Vincent Elementary School in Livingston Parish. This school focuses on ways for students and staff to receive support. It emphasizes the importance of attendance and positive behavior, including incentives to create a positive atmosphere and decrease discipline problems.

Montegut Elementary School in Terrebonne Parish. This school uses technology and evidence-based curricula to engage students. Students receive individualized instruction in multiple ways. If they have mastered all content for their grade, the school challenges them to do more.

Vacherie Elementary School in St. James Parish. This school is known for guiding previously low-achieving students to perform at or above grade level. Its strategies include emphasizing reading, varying classroom strategies, screening students to determine individual needs, creating small intervention groups and parental involvement.

All recipients will be honored with a ceremony in early November in Washington, D.C.

