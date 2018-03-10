At a time when so many schools in New Orleans have been underperforming, Lusher Charter School just earned the prestigious National Blue Ribbon award.

"Our teachers know how to motivate our students,” Kendra Henry, Lusher middle school assistant principal, said.

For the most part, students at Lusher have a curriculum that includes familiar subjects such as English, Math and Science but there is a focus on the arts.

"It's not unusual for you to see a group of students writing a script, making puppets, putting on a scene and you may see that in a social studies class where students are reenacting a war in the Revolution,” Henry said.

Along with the arts, Henry says the school’s environment is one that promotes acceptance and well-being.

"The number one rule is to be kind respect people and property and do your best work,” Henry said.

Lusher includes an application, scores from a standardized test and requires a portfolio of work and attendance records for new students.

Parents are also required to attend meetings and be involved with school.

In contrast, other Orleans Parish schools use the One App enrollment process which gives students a choice between eight schools. According to the Louisiana Department of Education, in 2017, 41 percent of schools received a D or F grade.

Lusher schools officials can’t speak to why other schools don’t follow their model, but say it is constantly being refined.

“Our teachers look at what's working look at their students that they're currently teaching and they make decisions based on the group of students that they have."

