Paige Faucheux plays the piano. She's a college graduate. She’s got a key to the city of Thibodaux and this 20-year-old who was born with down syndrome just got back from the U.S. Special Olympics in Seattle, where she earned two medals.

“I love playing tennis. It’s a lot of hard work but pretty fun,” said Paige Faucheux .

The competition was fierce with more than 3,500 participants from all over the United States.

“I did my forehand, my backhand, serving,“ said Paige Faucheux.

The technique paid off. Paige took home a bronze in the Unified Doubles tournament with her long-time friend Kristin and another bronze for Singles.

“I am very, very, very proud of Paige. She is so inspiring to everybody,” said Paige’s dad, Wade Faucheux.

Wade Faucheux says Paige always wanted to do more than just sports. She wanted to play in the high school band so she played two instruments. She wanted to graduate from college so she did through the Nicholls State University first Bridge to Independence Program, where she became a member of a sorority and lived on her own. Paige wanted to learn to drive so she did.

“We put her behind the wheel of the car (and) she did excellent,” said Wade Faucheux. “She drives better than me.”

Paige also became part the Thibodaux-based nonprofit Upside Downs, where she went to Capitol Hill to advocate for those with Down Syndrome. The message --- the condition doesn’t have to hold you back.

“It’s possible to go to school, go to college, get an apartment,” said Paige Faucheux. “I want to tell others to follow their dreams.”

Paige attributes much of her success to her friends in the community. She is not slowing down anything soon. She’s already got her eyes set on the next Special Olympics in Orlando. This time, she says, she is taking the gold.

Paul Dudley can be reached at pdudley@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL