x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Mackenzie Scott gifts $5.7M to Urban League of Louisiana

The donation is the largest in the Urban League of Louisiana's 84-year history
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has funded organizations that received the most money for racial equity in 27 different states following the police killing of George Floyd. According to an AP analysis of new preliminary data from the philanthropy research organization Candid, Scott was responsible for approximately $567 million given to these organizations. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOUISIANA, USA — Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott gifted $5.7 million to the Urban League of Louisiana, making it the largest donation in the organization’s 84-year history.

The donation is to help support the organization in its continued efforts to deliver impactful and sustainable racial equity.

“So often the work of black-led, community-serving organizations goes unnoticed and under-resourced. Ms. Scott’s incredibly generous gift is not only transformational for our organization, it makes a powerful statement about the significance of the Urban League of Louisiana's efforts to promote and advance economic self-reliance, equity, power, and civil rights for those who have been historically underserved," said Urban League of Louisiana President and CEO Judy Reese Morse.

Related Articles

“Ms. Scott's spirit and conviction to address historic disparities by supporting organizations that prioritize and engage the community inspires us to remain unwavering in our commitment to deliver even more for black and other underserved communities in Louisiana.”

In 2019, Scott signed The Giving Pledge -- a promise by the world's wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate a portion of their wealth to charitable causes. Since then, she has donated over $12 billion to important causes and organizations.

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

LA lawmakers meet to discuss state insurance crisis and rate hikes

Before You Leave, Check This Out