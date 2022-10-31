Mackenzie Scott gifts $5.7M to Urban League of Louisiana

The donation is the largest in the Urban League of Louisiana's 84-year history

LOUISIANA, USA — Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott gifted $5.7 million to the Urban League of Louisiana, making it the largest donation in the organization’s 84-year history.

The donation is to help support the organization in its continued efforts to deliver impactful and sustainable racial equity.

“So often the work of black-led, community-serving organizations goes unnoticed and under-resourced. Ms. Scott’s incredibly generous gift is not only transformational for our organization, it makes a powerful statement about the significance of the Urban League of Louisiana's efforts to promote and advance economic self-reliance, equity, power, and civil rights for those who have been historically underserved," said Urban League of Louisiana President and CEO Judy Reese Morse.

“Ms. Scott's spirit and conviction to address historic disparities by supporting organizations that prioritize and engage the community inspires us to remain unwavering in our commitment to deliver even more for black and other underserved communities in Louisiana.”

In 2019, Scott signed The Giving Pledge -- a promise by the world's wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate a portion of their wealth to charitable causes. Since then, she has donated over $12 billion to important causes and organizations.