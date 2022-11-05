x
Mackie Meals: Summer Smoothie Protein Bowl

NEW ORLEANS —

Information:

Servings - 2

Total Time - 10 minutes

Level of Difficult - Easy

Type of Recipe - Smoothies

Ingredients:

Frozen Peaches, chopped - 1 Cup

Frozen Banana - 1

Greek Yogurt - 0.75 Cup

MaxWell Nutrition's Vegan Protein - 1 Scoop(s)

Optional Ingredients - 0

Berries - 0

Walnuts - 0

Chia Seeds - 0

Instructions:

1. Place one scoop of MaxWell Nutrition’s Vegan Vanilla Protein and all of the other ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth.

2. Divide between 2 bowls, add your favorite toppings and serve straight away.

Macros per single serving:

Calories: 252 

Protein: 18 

Carbs: 36 

Fat: 5

Summer Smoothie Protein Bowl

