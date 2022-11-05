Mackie Meals: Summer Smoothie Protein Bowl

NEW ORLEANS —
Information:
Servings - 2
Total Time - 10 minutes
Level of Difficult - Easy
Type of Recipe - Smoothies
Ingredients:
Frozen Peaches, chopped - 1 Cup
Frozen Banana - 1
Greek Yogurt - 0.75 Cup
MaxWell Nutrition's Vegan Protein - 1 Scoop(s)
Optional Ingredients - 0
Berries - 0
Walnuts - 0
Chia Seeds - 0
Instructions:
1. Place one scoop of MaxWell Nutrition’s Vegan Vanilla Protein and all of the other ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth.
2. Divide between 2 bowls, add your favorite toppings and serve straight away.
Macros per single serving:
Calories: 252
Protein: 18
Carbs: 36
Fat: 5
RELATED: Mackie Meals: Salmon Ceviche