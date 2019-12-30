GRETNA, La. — 'Tis the season for holiday cards and packages...but not everyone is receiving them, and not because they've been forgotten.

Some neighbors in Gretna are still waiting for the postman to deliver their holiday mail.

Carley Chelminiak lives in the McDonoghville neighborhood. She says she hasn't received mail in 10 days.

"It's been spotty over the past two years," Chelminiak said. "I would say this is the worse it's been now."

Family Christmas cards and some presents have yet to be delivered.

"My grandparents sent a check in the mail for Christmas for us and they called the other day and said, 'Carley we haven't heard from you,'" Chelminiak said. "'Have you gotten our card with the check in the mail that we sent for Christmas?' And I said, 'no I haven't, we don't get mail in my neighborhood.' And they said, 'What do you mean?'"

Deana Lalley lives around the corner from Chelminiak.

"We're very frustrated because there are important papers and documents that we wait for and sometimes we never get," Lalley said.

That includes her husband's debit card.

"During Christmas, my husband's debit card was compromised, so we called obviously so they canceled it," Lalley said. "They expedited it out and it's not here."

Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant described mail delivery in her city across the river from New Orleans as sporadic. So much so, she says that the city is having difficulty getting water bills to residents.

Constant says she plans to meet with Gretna's postmaster later this week to discuss the problem.

Chelminiak is one of the residents who missed a water bill.

"Within the past year I've gotten a water bill that said I'm two months overdue and my water bill is double the amount it would normally be with late charges tacked on," Chelminiak said. "We'd like to have mail at least a couple days a week if possible."

USPS spokeswoman Carol Hunt released this written statement:

"The Postal Service is committed to providing the highest level of customer service, which includes timely, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages. We take customers' concerns very seriously. Local postal management is aware of this specific issue and is researching the matter. The Postal Service will take all appropriate steps to ensure deliveries are handled properly. We always want to hear directly from our customers immediately when they have a delivery concern, so we can take prompt action to resolve any issues. Customers can contact their local Post Office, call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visit us on our website at www.usps.com/help for assistance."

