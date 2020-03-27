NEW ORLEANS — A male victim was shot in Algiers on Thursday night, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

NOPD officers in the Fourth District responded to reports of gunshots in the 1400 block of Michael Street around 10:44 p.m., the statement said.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

NOPD officers are working to find out who shot the victim and why.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated periodically. Check back with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

