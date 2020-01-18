NEW ORLEANS — A male victim was shot and killed in Violet on Friday, a St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of East St. Bernard Highway and Beachhead Lane at about 4 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Criminal Investigation Detectives have been looking for Joel Lehmann, 35, because of what he may know, the spokesperson said.

Lehmann, a person of interest in the investigation, could be driving a silver 2007 Ranger with the license plate number X232849.

People with information about the killing or about Lehmann can call the sheriff's office at 504.271.2501 or CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111.

