NEW ORLEANS – A man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder in June, police say.

New Orleans Police and U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Dashawn Jenkins for a shooting in the 6200 block of Dumaine Street on June 13, police say. He was arrested Wednesday on Bienville Street.

Jenkins was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of illegal discharge of a weapon.

Around 8:23 p.m. on June 13, officers found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and stomach. Investigators say the man had met with a man named “Deshawn” to purchase a rifle. The man’s girlfriend heard gunshots and found him on the ground outside. The alleged shooter then ran on Dauphine Street to Tricou after stealing a gun from the man.

Investigators say they were able to identify Jenkins as the shooter and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact NOPD fifth district detectives at 504-658-6050.

