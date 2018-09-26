MARRERO, La. -- A man is in jail after deputies say he started a fire at a West Bank Walmart, closing the store for the day.

Officials said 18-year-old Jerrod Jackson turned himself in after a encouragement from a family member who recognized him in local news coverage of the fire.

Investigators said after entering the store in the 4800 block of Lapalco Boulevard around 8:40 a.m., Jackson wandered the aisles aimlessly for about half an hour before starting a fire. The flames spread to other items on display.

After running from the store, the man then entered a gold mid-2000s Pontiac Grand Prix.

Deputies said they are still looking for the driver of the Grand Prix that picked Jackson up from the store.

Anyone with information about this arson is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

