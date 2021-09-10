WATCH: Video shows gunman open fire in Friday Canal Street shooting

Shawn A. Breaux Jr., 29, was arrested as part of the investigation into a Friday night shooting that happened near Canal and Carondelet streets.

NEW ORLEANS — About 12 hours after gunshots struck three victims near Canal Street Friday night, police announced an arrest has been made.

Video shared with WWLTV shows a subject walking into the roadway and opening fire several times. The video shows several people ducking for cover and escaping the scene.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m Friday

According to police, one man was shot several times and was taken to the hospital by paramedics with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.

Two other men arrived at the hospital later without an ambulance. One victim was wounded in the hip.; the second in the leg.

The shooting comes as the city experienced a recent spike in violent crime.

In a 48-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday, two shootings left 3 people dead and 7 others wounded.

There have been other recent shootings as well, and six people have died as a result.

In the first multi-victim fatal shooting, reported Wednesday afternoon, four men working on a drainage project near a church were shot by a group who pulled up in a truck while they were on the job.