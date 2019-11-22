NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested a Terrytown man for trying to record a woman using the bathroom at the Oakwood Center mall Thursday, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate said in a report on Friday.

Trey Payne, 23, slid his cellphone through a gap in the bathroom stalls, police said. Realizing the phone's camera was pointed at her, the woman in the stall screamed for help, and her nearby husband rushed into the restroom.

The woman and her husband stopped Payne as he was trying to slip away, police said. Called to the scene by the victim and her husband, Jefferson Parish Sheriff deputies made the arrest.

Payne told Jefferson Parish Sheriff deputies he went into the women's restroom by mistake. The women in the stall wanted to press charges, and Payne was taken to jail, where he has been held without bond as late as Friday.

