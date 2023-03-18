Man burned, hospitalized after accidentally lighting own RV on fire

The press release said that the victim is in stable condition at University Medical Center and is receiving treatment for his burns.

HARVEY, La. — A man was burned and hospitalized after he left a propane burner on to heat his RV and went to sleep, which resulted in his RV catching fire in Harvey, according to a press release from Harvey Volunteer Fire Company. #2.

The press release said that that man was awakened by the heat from the fire and sustained several burns. He managed to escape but collapsed outside.

Firefighters arrived to the scene at Peters Road and noticed heavy smoke from a residential area on Bayou Road. Firefighters found multiple vehicles including an RV on fire. Firefighters found the man suffering from burns and transported him to the hospital.

The man's cell phone burned in the vehicle so he couldn't call the fire department. Neighbors reported the fire after noticing the flames.

The press release said that the victim is in stable condition at University Medical Center and is receiving treatment for his burns.