BATON ROUGE -- Traffic was brought to a standstill on I-12 Monday afternoon as a man dangled from a highway sign above traffic.

According to WBRZ, DOTD cameras spotted the man perched above traffic on I-12 near Airline Highway around 2:30 p.m. Video shows the man swinging from the bars and moving up and down the sign before jumping down.

Police surrounded the man and arrested him when he hit the ground.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update it as new information becomes available.

© 2018 WWL