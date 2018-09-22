Deputies are investigating a fatal stabbing Lafourche Parish overnight.

Officials said just after 1 a.m., they received a call that a man had arrived at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center with a stab wound to the chest.

The man was then brought to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he later died, officials said.

His identity has not been released by officials.

Anyone with any information about this stabbing is asked to call the Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1(800) 743-7433.

© 2018 WWL