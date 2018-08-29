NEW ORLEANS – Police say one man is dead after a late night shooting in the 7th Ward Tuesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:52 p.m. near St. Bernard Avenue and North Broad Street. Officers arriving at the scene found a 42-year-old man on the media crosswalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the man’s name at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

