Man dies after being shot several times in Central City: NOPD

Police arrived around 9:49 p.m., finding the victim with several gunshot wounds. Police said the victim didn't respond before he was declared dead.

First reports from the scene said the man was declared dead at the scene.

Officers with New Orleans Police Department's Sixth District went to the area near Second and South Johnson streets after getting reports of gunfire there, NOPD Public Information Officer Aaron Looney said in an email.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue the process of looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the killing is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Homicide Detective Arin Starzyk is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300. Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death.

Police didn't specify how old the victim was or where he was from. The investigation is ongoing, Looney said.

