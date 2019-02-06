A Baton Rougue man was killed in a boating accident in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.

The body of 51-year-old Freddie Richardson was recovered from the Tickfaw River around 6 p.m. on June 1.

Investigators said the driver of the boat told them Richardson was a passenger in a 19-foot fiberglass boat at the time of the accident. When they went over a wake, their vessel violently turned to the right. Richardson was reportedly ejected into the water without wearing a personal flotation device.

Authorities did not say when the accident happened.

LDWF, the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Livingston Parish Fire Department participated in the search for Richardson, which concluded when searchers recovered his body.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office is in custody of the body and is working to determine an official cause of death. LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.