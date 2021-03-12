Man dies after overnight shooting in CBD :NOPD

The shooting happened near Carondelet and Lafayette streets, according to NOPD's Public Affairs Divison, about a block from Lafayette Square.

NEW ORLEANS — Police officers found a man wounded several times by gunfire at a Central Business District intersection minutes after midnight Sunday, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department said.

The man died at a hospital after he was rushed there for emergency medical treatment.

Officers with NOPD's Eighth District responded to reports of a shooting at the location.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

NOPD Homicide Detective John Bakula is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504.658.5300.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.

The victim's name is being withheld until an autopsy can be performed by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office. The Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and an official cause of death, but not before the victim's family can be reached.