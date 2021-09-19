Man dies after Sunday morning Mid-City triple shooting, police say

Paramedics rushed to the scene of the shooting and took the two men and a woman to the hospital, but one of the men died.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed and two others were wounded by gunfire early Sunday morning when someone opened fire in Mid-City minutes after midnight, an NOPD statement said.

Both men were shot several times, but the woman was shot only once in the rear.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue, between S Scott and S Pierce streets, near Encore Night Club and 504 Craft Beer Reserve.

Investigators with the New Orleans Police Department were investigating the scene Sunday morning, a police spokesperson said.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and an official cause of death after an autopsy but not before reaching the victim's family members.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504.658.530 or CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

