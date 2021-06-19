Man dies in I-10/610 traffic collision, police say

Footage from traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill Saturday morning as far back as the Elysian Fields off-ramp on I-10 East.

NEW ORLEANS — A man died in a traffic collision where the 610 and I-10 East meet over Franklin Avenue, a police spokesperson said.

New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Danielle Miller said no other information was available for release as of 10:40 am Saturday.

The accident was first reported by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development at 9:34 am.

I-610 East is closed to traffic at Franklin Avenue due to an accident. Congestion from this incident is minimal. Traffic is being diverted to Franklin Avenue. Use alternate route. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) June 19, 2021

I-610 East remains closed to traffic at Franklin Avenue due to an accident. Congestion from this incident has reached Elysian Fields Avenue. Traffic is being diverted to Franklin Avenue. Use alternate route. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) June 19, 2021

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

