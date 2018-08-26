One man is dead after a stabbing in the Seventh Ward Sunday afternoon, NOPD says.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of North Dorgenois Street around 6 p.m.

Police say a 53-year-old man was involved in a fight with another man at the location. The victim was found lying on the ground with a stab wound to the upper torso area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest has been detained and taken to the NOPD homicide office for questioning.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

