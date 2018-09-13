NEW ORLEANS -- A man faces life in jail after authorities announced Thursday an indictment against him in a shooting on Mother's Day 2018 in Gentilly.

Officials said 21-year-old Donnell Brown was charged with various counts, including second-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Hebert Foster III.

Investigators said Brown shot at Foster near the end of a second-line parade on May 13, hitting him multiple times in the head, back and limbs. A 15-year-old girl was also wounded in the leg, but she survived.

Authorities said Brown was the ex-boyfriend of a woman Foster was seeing at the time of his death. Brown reportedly threatened the woman with a gun and hit her with a bottle earlier that day.

Brown was re-arrested Aug. 13 after the District Attorney's office said he was mistakenly let out of jail.

