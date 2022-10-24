Man fatally shot at a Little Woods apartment as N.O. struggles with crime crisis

Since last week the city had 11 armed robberies, 7 shootings, 3 carjackings, and 3 homicides, says watchdog group.

NEW ORLEANS — An altercation between two people ended with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods neighborhood.

According to New Orleans Police, a 23-year-old man died Sunday after he allegedly got into an altercation with a known male suspect at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane.

Police say the men were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The victim went to the hospital in a private vehicle and later died from his injury.

This is the latest homicide the NOPD is investigating as the city continues to struggle with a growing crime problem.

According to the watchdog group, Metropolitan Crime Commission, since last week the city had 11 armed robberies, seven shootings, three carjackings, and three homicides.

“Armed Robberies continue to outpace all other violent crimes with a year-to-date total of 440, we are well above pre-pandemic levels, +31% since 2019, +57% since 2020, and +49% since 2021, and they are climbing exponentially in every single NOPD district,” says MCC in its weekly crime report.

The report says the city’s year-to-date homicide total is 225 – 142% higher since 2019 and +38% since 2021. Homicides in the statistics include incidents later deemed negligent/justified, as well as vehicular homicides, says the report.