Man fatally shot in Gentilly on Saturday: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Gentilly, a New Orleans Police Department spokeswoman said.

Wounded by gunfire, the 36-year-old man was found by officers with NOPD's Third District near the 2900 block of Pocahontas Street around 4:08 p.m., Public Information Officer Paris Holmes said in a release.

Police were responding to a shooting call when they found the victim, who was taken to a hospital in an ambulance where he died.

NOPD officers began a homicide investigation, looking for clues and interviewing potential witnesses to find out who shot and killed the victim, how and why.

Police did not release the identity of the victim or name a suspect in the fatal shooting.

The official cause of death will be announced after an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office, which will identify the victim after contacting his family members.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Brett Mathes at 504.658.5300 or CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free at 1.877.903.7867

