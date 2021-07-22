Man fatally shot in Little Woods area, police say

First reports from investigators place the shooting in the 7700 block of Briarwood Drive, which falls between Curran Road and Tricia Court.

NEW ORLEANS — A Thursday evening shooting in New Orleans left a man dead, a police spokesperson said. New Orleans Police Department investigators have begun investigating the fatal shooting.

The shooting happened in Little Woods, a residential area in New Orleans East the police spokesperson said.

WWLTV.com learned about the killing at 6:19 p.m. when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the name of the victim, but not before reaching the victim's family.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

A WWLTV photojournalist is heading to the scene of the shooting. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest updates.