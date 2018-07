NEW ORLEANS -- Police are working a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 2200 block of Louisa Street, at the F.P. Jackson Playground, shortly after 7 a.m.

Police said when they arrived, they found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds. EMS got to the scene and pronounced the man dead, officials said.

No other information has been released by police at this time.

