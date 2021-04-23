Man found dead in Bayou St. John; police say

NOPD officials tell WWLTV's Paul Murphy that the crime seems to have been committed elsewhere, and the body was dragged to the shores of the bayou.

NEW ORLEANS — A dead body was spotted Friday morning by a New Orleans cyclist in Bayou St. John, a police spokesperson said. Investigators labeled the killing as a unclassified death.

Members of the New Orleans Police Department at the scene tell WWLTV's Paul Murphy that the crime seems to have been committed elsewhere, but the body was dragged to the shores of the bayou near Robert E. Lee and Wisner boulevards.

"It appears this is a homicide and the body may have been dumped on the bank of Bayou St. John. NOPD investigators and Coroner’s office on the scene," Murphy said on Twitter.

UPDATE: It appears this is a homicide and the body may have been dumped on the bank of Bayou St. John. NOPD investigators and Coroner’s office on the scene. @WWLTV https://t.co/MjcqqGgyql — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) April 23, 2021

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.