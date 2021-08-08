Man found dead with several gunshot wounds in Magnolia Projects area, police say

The shooting happened no more than a block from Kipp Central City Academy or Carter G Woodsen School, two churches, and two mosques.

NEW ORLEANS — After reports of a shooting Saturday night in New Orleans, police dispatch sent officers to help, but when police arrived, they found a victim shot several times — later, paramedics declared him dead at the scene of the shooting.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Magnolia Street, in a neighborhood known as the C.J. Peete Public Housing Development area — many others call it the Magnolia Projects.

The shooting happened no more than a block from Kipp Central City Academy or Carter G Woodsen School, two churches, and two mosques.

Police reports said the killing happened around 10:16 a.m. when dispatch received calls about the shooting.

The victim wasn't named by police, but the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will report the victim's name as well as an official cause of death after an autopsy, but not before getting in touch with the victim's next of kin.

Paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services rushed to the scene to help New Orleans Police Department officers responding to the shooting.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Saturday night statements from NOPD said people who'd like to contact investigators should call Homicide Detective Maggie Darling at 504.658.5300.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867