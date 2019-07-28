NEW ORLEANS — Update: NOPD officials reported Tarik Stewart was found safe on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Police officials are asking for the public's help to find a man they say went missing in Algiers on July 24.

According to NOPD officials, Tarik Stewart, 39, left his home in the 1000 block of Teche Street in Algiers around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to get food.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

No further information was immediately available.

Police officials ask that anyone with information on Stewart's whereabouts should call NOPD detectives at 504-658-6040.