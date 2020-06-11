Man found shot in CBD Friday morning dies of wounds: NOPD

Officer Paris Holmes, with NOPD's Public Affairs Division, said the victim was shot at least once.

NEW ORLEANS — A man who was found shot in New Orleans' Central Business District early Friday morning died of his wounds, a police spokeswoman said.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers with the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a a shooting near Canal and S Rocheblave streets.

Paramedics with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services rushed to the scene and kept him alive to get him to a hospital.

Around 1:24 a.m., NOPD reclassified the investigation as a homicide, signaling that the victim died of his wounds. He died at the hospital.

"No additional details are available at this time," an NOPD spokesperson said in a release.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue the process of looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the killing is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

After an autopsy and informing the victim's family, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can NOPD Detective Maggie Darling at 504.658.5300 or CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

