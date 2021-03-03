Man found shot to death near Melba's Poboys: NOPD

The man was found dead near N. Claiborne and Elysian Fields avenues, police said.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was found shot to death in New Orleans Wednesday morning, a police spokesman said.

The man was found dead near N. Claiborne and Elysian Fields avenues, police said. The shooting happened near where the Seventh Ward meets the St. Roch area.

WWLTV.com learned about the killing at 6:57 a.m. when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.