Man found stabbed to death in CBD: NOPD

The victim was killed and found in the 1600 block of Gravier Street. Police said the killing was a homicide.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was stabbed to death and found in New Orleans' Central Business District late Wednesday night, a police spokesperson said.

The victim was killed in the 1600 block of Gravier Street. He was found there after someone reported a man lying near the sidewalk. Police said the killing was a homicide.

After getting reports of a man down on the ground Wednesday night, police officers with New Orleans Police Department's Eighth District found the victim around 11:39 p.m.

Paramedics with New Orleans' Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene to help, but it was too late. The paramedics said he was dead.

A release from NOPD's public affairs division said a police investigation was ongoing.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the killing is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri, who is in charge of the investigation, at 504.658.5300 or CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free at 1.877.903.7867

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.