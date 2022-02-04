Northshore man found with 41 guns, drugs arrested: STPSO

"Deputies learned there were 41 weapons of various makes and models, small amounts of suspected methamphetamines and marijuana, and drug paraphernalia."

LACOMBE, La. — A sheriff's deputy patrolling in Lacombe Thursday night saw a suspicious vehicle near a storage complex. It would lead to the arrest of a wanted felon and the seizure of 41 weapons.

A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office found a woman sleeping in a car in the 61000 block of Highway 434, a release from the STPSO said Friday.

The woman told deputies her boyfriend was in his storage unit inside the complex.

Deputies found the woman's boyfriend near his open storage unit. That's when they saw the 41 weapons.

"Upon investigating further, deputies learned Malone was a convicted felon and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest due to a probation violation," officials said. "A search warrant was obtained for Malone’s unit and during the search, deputies learned there were 41 weapons of various makes and models, small amounts of suspected methamphetamines and marijuana, and drug paraphernalia."

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Michael Malone, a Covington man.

"Malone was charged with being a fugitive on the outstanding probation warrant, along with a contempt of court pertaining to a failure to appear, felon in possession of the firearms, possession of the firearms in the presence of illegal drugs, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia," a release from STPSO said.