Man found wounded by gunfire, dies at scene of Central City shooting: NOPD

An NOPD spokesperson said the victim was shot at least once, but the extent of the wounds may not be fully revealed until later in the investigation.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in New Orleans, police said.

Police officers responding to reports of gunfire in Central City 9:40 p.m. Friday found a wounded man where the shooting took place. The victim died at the scene.

Officers with New Orleans Police Department's Sixth District responded to the shooting. They found the victim near S Roman Street and Jackson Avenue, a block away from Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

WWLTV.com learned about the killing Friday night when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.