Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition.

Louisiana State Police said Gordon Poydras, 25, was hit by a white sedan where I-10 East Service Road meets Causeway Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Poydras was a pedestrian, troopers added.

State Police said the vehicle that hit Poydras was a 2012 to 2015 Toyota Camry would have significant damage to the passenger side headlight, fog light, bumper and wheel well.

Police said anyone with information can call Louisiana State Police Troop B at (504) 471-2775.

