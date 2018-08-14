It could be a first for the 610 Stompers if one man with this kind of talent and spirit gets on the team. Jason Homers is auditioning for a spot with the 610 Stompers all-male dance team and is a finalist.

"When I seen these guys dancing I was like, ‘You know what? I can do that,’ " he said.

Homer has always had a love for family, fun and showing off some moves, but he says he was drawn to the Stompers because of their focus on charitable causes. So last weekend he auditioned.

Homer happens to be in a wheelchair. He was in a workplace accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

"At first it was very, very depressing, I was in a bad spot for a little while,” Homer said.

But rehab and recovery taught him that he could still do what he wanted to do.

"My body is still 100 percent. I can do damn near anything y’all can do,” Homer said.

One of those things is dance with the 610 Stompers. Tuesday, Homer got the call that he made it to the final audition for Saturday.

"It felt awesome I can't really describe it,” Homer said.

He’s got pretty much all the moves down, even showing Eyewitness News Reporter Jacqueline Quynh some moves how to do the flex routine and so he’s now working hard for the weekend, because this weekend he may get the chance to be 610 Stomper.

"I'm not a professional dancer but I can do it,” he said.

Final auditions are Saturday at Harrah’s and Homer may find out if he made the team as soon as Sunday.

