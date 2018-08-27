It’s official! Jason Homer has been chosen as a member of the 610 Stompers dance team.

WWL-TV told Homer’s story earlier this month when he was first chosen as a finalist. Homer is wheelchair-bound after a workplace accident left him paralyzed from the waist down.

"At first it was very, very depressing, I was in a bad spot for a little while,” Homer said.

However, that did not keep Homer from doing what he wanted to do, and one of those things is dancing.

Monday, the dance team announced on its Facebook page that Homer is officially a member of the team.

Homer said told WWL-TV that he was drawn to the dance team because of their focus on charitable causes.

"When I seen these guys dancing I was like, ‘You know what? I can do that.”

Now, he will.

