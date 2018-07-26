NEW ORLEANS -- Thursday a criminal court judge indicted the man police believe shot and killed a Subway owner in December 2016 at his store in Gentilly.

Officials from District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said 21-year-old Lavar Butler was charged with second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Butler ran as far as Los Angeles before being arrested, officials said. He is currently in a jail there awaiting extradition to New Orleans.

Butler is accused of shooting Adnan Alasar, 51, during a robbery gone wrong in the 2100 block of Caton Street the evening of Dec. 7, 2016.

Officials said video surveillance showed an altercation that started in the restaurant and continued outside, where Alasar was found shot in the chest.

Friends and customers say Alasar, a Syrian immigrant, was the embodiment of the American Dream. He owned three businesses in the New Orleans area.

Alasar was the father of three children, all younger than 12.

