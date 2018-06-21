A man faces life in jail after prosecutors say he confessed to fatally shooting his grandmother at her home in New Orleans East.

Thursday, officials announced a four-count indictment against 33-year-old Ernest Richardson.

Authorities said Richardson confessed to shooting 73-year-old Beverly Wilkerson, then wrapping her in plastic before stealing her car in March.

Police wrote in court documents that Richardson told officers he was at at the Historic Second Baptist Church in the 2500 block of Marengo Street in Uptown around 11:40 a.m. Sunday to say he shot his grandmother.

It was there officers found him and Beverly Wilkerson’s 2008 Toyota Camry.

The indictment also includes charges of kidnapping of a child, obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation, and with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

