Police are investigating a shooting Friday night in Central City.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at the corner of Thalia and Freret streets.

Police said a man was shot, but there is no word on his condition.

A suspect and motive have not been released by police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

